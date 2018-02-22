3-year-old in critical condition after tenant attacks Mumbai family for not serving him fish

A three-year-old girl is fighting for her life after the Kandivli-based family’s 19-year-old tenant picked her up and smashed her head on the floor and beat up her parents for not serving him fish. The accused, whose name has been withheld by the police, has been arrested and charged with attempt to murder.

Officials from Kandivli police station said the incident took place around 5pm on Wednesday at Jai Durga society, Laljipada, when the couple, who are vegetable vendors, were at home. The accused, who lives with the family as a paying guest, demanded that the woman cook fish for him. As it was not time for dinner, the woman refused, saying that she needed to prepare her three-year-old daughter Gudiya’s meal.

The youngster lost his temper and started abusing the woman verbally, and the child’s father, Sharif Mustafa, 24, intervened. “The accused started abusing Mustafa too, and In a fit of rage, he started hitting the couple,” said an officer from Kandivali police station, who did not wish to be named. “When Gudiya started crying, he turned towards her, picked her up and smashed her head against the floor, even as her parents pleaded and screamed.”

Hearing the shouts, the neighbours came running and caught hold of the teenager, who was trying to flee. The child was rushed to Shatabdi hospital, where she ic currently being treated. The accused was handed over to the police, who have booked him under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.