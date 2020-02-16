30-year-old sexually assaults minor niece

mumbai

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 01:00 IST

Bandra police arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting his cousin’s 15-year-old daughter on Friday. The incident came to light when the girl revealed the incident to the accused’s sister, the police said.

The girl, a Class 10 student, lives with her parents on the ground floor, while her father’s aunt and her two children live on the mezzanine floor in a chawl in Bandra. According to the teen’s statement to the police, the incident occurred on February 12 at 11.30pm, when the accused, who was alone in his house, called her on the pretext of some work. When she went to the mezzanine floor, the accused touched her appropriately, and then locked the door and sexually assaulted her. When the girl began screaming, he gagged her and threatened her.

Sometime later the man’s sister rang the doorbell. The accused got scared and let the girl go. But the woman saw the girl crying and found something amiss. She spoke to the girl and discovered that the accused had sexually abused her. The next morning, the woman informed the girl’s parents about the incident, following which they approached the police, the police said.

Vijayalaxmi Hiremath, senior inspector of Bandra police station said that,” We registered an FIR [first information report] and arrested the accused.” He has been booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012.