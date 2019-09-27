303 MU exams rescheduled to avoid Maha poll clash

mumbai

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 00:14 IST

Announcement of poll dates for the upcoming Assembly elections has forced the University of Mumbai (MU) to make changes to the exam schedule for the winter examination session.

The polls will be held on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24.

On Thursday, the MU released a list of 303 exams which were originally scheduled on October 21 and 22, but have now been rescheduled, keeping in mind the election dates.

“Sixty exams in the science and technology branch, 57 in commerce and management, 135 in the humanities stream, along with 21 internal examinations, are being rescheduled,” said Aashutosh Rathod, deputy registrar (public relations, MU examination department.

After many years, this time, winter semester examinations will avoid a clash with Diwali holidays.

As MU colleges reopened six to 12 days earlier than they did last year, this allowed third-year degree examinations to be scheduled either before or after the vacation period, which will start from October 25.

In July this year, the MU declared the commencement dates of 463 semester exams of all four faculties. The fifth semester BCom examination, which accounts for the highest number of students, will start the earliest (October 1), followed by the fifth semester BA and BSc examinations (October 10). Tests for most of the self-financed courses will be held after the vacation in mid-November.

