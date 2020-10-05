e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / 32 breakthroughs complete for Mumbai Metro-3

32 breakthroughs complete for Mumbai Metro-3

mumbai Updated: Oct 05, 2020 23:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), on Monday, completed the 32nd tunnel breakthrough along the Metro-3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz) underground corridor. MMRC, which is executing the project, has completed 87% tunnelling works and 60% of the overall civil works, a statement issued by the organisation read.

On Monday, the Herrenknech tunnel boring machine (TBM) Krishna-2 completed the 1.10-km-long tunnel from Siddhivinayak north shaft to the underground Dadar Metro station.

Ranjit Singh Deol, managing director, MMRC said, “Today’s breakthrough was a challenging task as Dadar Metro station — one of the more prominent stations on the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ corridor — is located in close proximity of residential buildings and commercial shops.”

Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, advocate general of the state who was present at the breakthrough, said, “I appreciate that a monumental task is being completed while causing as little inconvenience to the public as possible. This line will be an important addition to the public transport infrastructure and a boon to Mumbaiites.”

According to officials, nine more tunnel breakthroughs can be expected for the 33.5-km corridor that will connect the island city to the western suburbs.

On September 21, Tapi-1 TBM completed its downline stretch between Sahar and Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) T1 stations.

MMRC has named the 17 TBMs on different rivers.

