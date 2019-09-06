36 more services on CR, WR for Ganpati, no mega block

mumbai

For the convenience of commuters, Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR) will run 36 additional services this weekend and on September 12, the last day of Ganpati Visarjan.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) will also operate 18 additional bus services during this time.

While CR has cancelled its mega block – which it conducts for regular maintenance – this Sunday, WR will conduct its mega block after Saturday midnight on the slow line between Vasai and Virar railway stations from 12.30am to 4.30am.

WR also plans to operate eight services each on Saturday midnight and Thursday midnight next week. Of these, four services will depart from Churchgate at 1.15am, 1.55am, 2.25am and 3.20am, while others will depart from Virar at 0.15 am, 0.45am, 1.40 am and 3.00am.

Of the 20 additional services planned by CR, it will run 12 slow services on the main line and eight on the harbour line.

On the night of September 7 and September 12, CR will operate a single service from Kalyan to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 11.55pm.

Whereas, on the night of September 8 and September 13, it has planned five services: CSMT-Kalyan (two services), CSMT-Thane (one service) and Thane-CSMT (two services) on the main line.

On the same days, CR will also run four additional services on the harbour line: CSMT-Panvel (two services) and Panvel-CSMT (two services). The extra services will help devotees commute easily after the late-night Ganpati immersions and pandal-hopping.

Meanwhile, the BEST spokesperson said the undertaking will run 18 additional buses on seven bus routes, mainly connecting central Mumbai, between September 8 to September 11. These buses will be operated from 11.15pm to 6am the next day.

