37-year-old arrested for robbing senior citizen of Rs 75-K gold chain at Dadar

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 17:23 IST

A 37-year-old man was recently arrested for snatching a gold chain worth Rs 75,000 from a woman senior citizen and attacking her in Dadar (West). The accused, Ranjan Parab, robbed 77-year-old Pushpalata Kisan Dhuru, of a 30 gram gold chain while she was returning home after a visit to the local market.

Dhuru in her statement told police officials that the incident took place on December 17 at 12.15pm, when she was on the way home from the market. “She was about to take the staircase from the ground floor of her building when an unknown person came from behind and snatched her gold chain. She tried to fight the robber but he pushed her. She fell down and fractured her right hand,” said a police officer from Dadar police station.

Dhuru then approached Dadar police and a case was registered under section 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the Indian penal code.

“With the help of CCTV footage, we identified the accused as Ranjan Vijay Parab. We found him to be staying near Vartak hall in Dadar and arrested him on Wednesday,” said a police officer.

Diwakar Shelke, senior police inspector, Dadar police station said, “Parab was produced in court on Thursday and was remanded to police custody till December 24. We are further investigating the matter.”

Police during investigation found Parab to be mostly under the influence of alcohol. “We suspect that he committed the offence to buy alcohol. We are now probing to recover the gold ornament,” added Shelke.