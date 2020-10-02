37-year-old from Kutch arrested for stalking Mumbai doctor

mumbai

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 23:25 IST

The Malabar Hill police have arrested a man from Kutch, Gujarat for allegedly stalking a Malabar Hill doctor since February.

The accused Nikhil Goswami, 37 is a commerce graduate and presently unemployed. He is also separated from his wife and lives with his parents in Kutch.

The complainant, who lives with her family in Malabar Hill area and works as a product manager at a private healthcare company, on February 20, this year had gone for a music concert in Todi Mill, Lower Parel. There she first met Goswami in a restaurant. On his insistence, she had given him her visiting card.

Thereafter, Goswami sent her requests on social media and befriended her. “He would regularly call her and text her, asking her to come with him on dinner. The complainant then blocked him. Goswami later tried meeting her at her workplace located in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). However, she refused to meet him,” said a police officer from Malabar Hill police station.

In February, he sent her flowers at her office and then texted her again.

When the complaint was not responding to his calls and messages, Goswami somehow managed to get her closed friend’s number and started texting her asking about the complainant’s whereabouts. Her friend informed the complainant about it.

The doctor then approached Malabar Hill police station and lodged an FIR. But before police could make any headway the nationwide lockdown was imposed.

During the lockdown, the accused to contact her again. Around a week ago, he contacted her friend asking her about the complainant.

Recently, the police intensified their hunt for the accused and learnt that he is holed up in Kutch, Gujarat.

A team of policemen then visited Kutch, nabbed him and brought him to Mumbai on Thursday. He was then placed under the arrest by the police charging him with section 354D (stalking) of Indian Penal Code.

The accused was produced before a court on Friday and was remanded into judicial custody up to October 8.