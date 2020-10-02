e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / 37-year-old from Kutch arrested for stalking Mumbai doctor

37-year-old from Kutch arrested for stalking Mumbai doctor

mumbai Updated: Oct 02, 2020 23:25 IST
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Vijay Kumar Yadav
         

The Malabar Hill police have arrested a man from Kutch, Gujarat for allegedly stalking a Malabar Hill doctor since February.

The accused Nikhil Goswami, 37 is a commerce graduate and presently unemployed. He is also separated from his wife and lives with his parents in Kutch.

The complainant, who lives with her family in Malabar Hill area and works as a product manager at a private healthcare company, on February 20, this year had gone for a music concert in Todi Mill, Lower Parel. There she first met Goswami in a restaurant. On his insistence, she had given him her visiting card.

Thereafter, Goswami sent her requests on social media and befriended her. “He would regularly call her and text her, asking her to come with him on dinner. The complainant then blocked him. Goswami later tried meeting her at her workplace located in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). However, she refused to meet him,” said a police officer from Malabar Hill police station.

In February, he sent her flowers at her office and then texted her again.

When the complaint was not responding to his calls and messages, Goswami somehow managed to get her closed friend’s number and started texting her asking about the complainant’s whereabouts. Her friend informed the complainant about it.

The doctor then approached Malabar Hill police station and lodged an FIR. But before police could make any headway the nationwide lockdown was imposed.

During the lockdown, the accused to contact her again. Around a week ago, he contacted her friend asking her about the complainant.

Recently, the police intensified their hunt for the accused and learnt that he is holed up in Kutch, Gujarat.

A team of policemen then visited Kutch, nabbed him and brought him to Mumbai on Thursday. He was then placed under the arrest by the police charging him with section 354D (stalking) of Indian Penal Code.

The accused was produced before a court on Friday and was remanded into judicial custody up to October 8.

top news
Hathras gangrape, midnight cremation and protests across nation: All you need to know
Hathras gangrape, midnight cremation and protests across nation: All you need to know
End crisis of justice: Kailash Satyarthi tweets to PM Modi amid Hathras protests
End crisis of justice: Kailash Satyarthi tweets to PM Modi amid Hathras protests
CSK vs SRH Live: Jadeja’s maiden fifty goes in vain as SRH win by 7 runs
CSK vs SRH Live: Jadeja’s maiden fifty goes in vain as SRH win by 7 runs
‘Would’ve sacked army chief...’: Imran Khan takes on Nawaz Sharif
‘Would’ve sacked army chief...’: Imran Khan takes on Nawaz Sharif
India encourages indigenous vaccine production, says PM Modi
India encourages indigenous vaccine production, says PM Modi
Yogi Adityanath suspends Hathras SP, wants narco-analysis tests
Yogi Adityanath suspends Hathras SP, wants narco-analysis tests
Hathras: Making a mockery of the idea of justice
Hathras: Making a mockery of the idea of justice
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesCSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In