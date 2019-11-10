3K aviation staff to face breath analyser test in next 50 days

mumbai

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 00:06 IST

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) plans to conduct breath analyser (BA) tests on around 3,000 aviation employees in the next 50 days to check instances of staff reporting to work after consuming alcohol.

According to DGCA data, 10 airports in the country reported 18 cases since October (till Friday) where aviation staff failed breath analyser tests. Three cases were reported from Mumbai airport and two from Delhi. The DGCA had announced in September that it will conduct BA tests on airside workers besides pilots and cabin crew.

To improve the safety standards in civil aviation, the DGCA, in October and November, implemented BA test for detection of alcohol on air traffic controllers (ATCOs); communications, navigation and surveillance (CNS) personnel; aircraft maintenance engineers (AME); aerodrome operation personnel; fire and rescue personnel; vehicle drivers (including catering and refuelling vehicles); ground equipment operators; ground handling personnel, and flight dispatchers. The test would be carried out at the top 10 civilian airports of the country — Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Cochin, Lucknow and Guwahati.

The DGCA said 14 aviation employees tested positive in October and four in November. According to their data, Mumbai saw three such cases on October 18, 29 and November 2, whereas in Delhi two such cases were reported on October 10 and 21. The highest number of BA positive cases were reported from Bengaluru airport (four).

A statement issued by the DGCA said, “We reiterate our commitment to complete this journey by implementing BA test at all the licensed airports of the country by 31st of December, 2019. As per our estimate, it will involve around 30 thousand employees largely working on the airside of the airports.”