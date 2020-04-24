4,060 prisoners released as per SC directions to decongest jails: State tells HC

mumbai

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 18:05 IST

The state government told the Bombay high court (HC) on Thursday that it has released on interim bill or parole, 4,060 of the 11,000 prisoners who were serving sentences of less than seven years. The HC directed the state to immediately release the remaining inmates.

This comes in the backdrop of the Supreme Court (SC) directions to decongest jails during the Covid-19 pandemic. The court also directed the high-power committee to expedite the hearing on the representation made by two inmates who were refused interim parole as they were accused of crimes under special enactments.

A single bench of justice G S Kulkarni issued the directions while hearing a suo moto petition prompted by the letter from advocate Satish Talekar who claimed that there was little or no effort by the state to implement the SC directions.

The state claimed that as per the apex court’s directions, 4,060 out of 11,000 prisoners had been released on interim bail or parole. It also assured the bench that no prisoner in jails across Maharashtra was affected by Covid-19. Public prosecutor Deepak Thakare also submitted a letter dated April 20 by additional director general (prisons), which stated that none of the inmates was affected by the coronavirus. The letter added that further action to release more prisoners was underway.

After hearing the submissions through video conferencing, justice Kulkarni observed, “...As the state is already in process of releasing 11,000 prisoners, it is not necessary to issue immediate directions. However, it is clarified that the state government may expedite such steps...being taken so that the SC orders are implemented in letter and spirit.”

The court also asked the high-power committee to consider the representation made by inmates who were refused temporary bail or parole as they were booked for crimes under special enactments and posted further hearing on April 30.