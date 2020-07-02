4,958 citizens booked in 3 days for flouting lockdown rules, 2,384 arrested

mumbai

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 00:48 IST

To curb the spread of Covid-19, Mumbai Police has intensified its action against those violating lockdown rules. Over the past three days, 4,958 citizens have been booked for various lockdown violations and 2,384 people have been arrested under section 188 (disobedience to order) of the Indian Penal Code. During March, April, May and most of June, the average number of people booked daily for lockdown violations was 200. Section 144, prohibiting assembly or movement of people (apart from those involved in essential services), remains in force in Mumbai till July 15.

“The action comes after we observed many were violating the norms, which endangered not only their health but also that of others in their vicinity. Hence, we imposed strict movement restrictions across the city,” said Pranaya Ashok, deputy commissioner of police (operations) and Mumbai Police spokesperson.

Last Sunday, Mumbai Police booked 2,061 people and arrested 1,046. Before this, most citizens were booked on April 14 (1,164), which was when hundreds of migrants labourers gathered outside Bandra railway station following rumours of trains running to north India.

32 cops test positive

In the last 24 hours, 32 new cases of policemen testing positive for Covid-19 have been reported, bringing Mumbai Police’s Covid-19 tally to 2,811. Of these, 2,127 have recovered and 1,297 recovered cops have resumed duty. The death toll from Covid-19 stands at 38 for Mumbai Police and 60 for the state police.

Health monitors for cops

To monitor the health of policemen in the city, a team of experienced doctors are monitoring policemen and analysing symptoms exhibited by those policemen who are Covid-positive. “The doctors’ team sits in Nagpada Police Hospital and functions in coordination with the four police Covid care centres and also with the Covid-19 helpline opened for policemen,” said a police officer.

Police station head tests positive

Another senior police inspector, who heads up a station in the western region, has tested positive for Covid-19. He got tested on June 29 after feeling under the weather and the results declared he was Covid-positive on June 30. The officer has a fever and a cough and has been shifted to Seven Hills Hospital for further treatment. Those who have close contact with him are in home quarantine.

44 at Nagpur Central Jail test positive

Superintendent of police Anup Kumre of Nagpur Central Jail, said on Wednesday, “Tests were conducted for 157 staff members on Tuesday after two to three staff members reported fever and cough. The reports came on Wednesday and 44 were found positive, including some officers. Their relatives have been quarantined and we are admitting them in the hospital for treatment.”