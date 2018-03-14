4-foot-long rod spears Nashik worker, docs from Mumbai’s JJ hospital operate and save his life

A 33-year-old labourer from Nashik, who was impaled by a four-foot-long iron rod, will be discharged from Sir JJ Hospital in a week’s time, after doctors operated upon him and extricated the rod successfully.

The rod pierced Salim Shaikh’s body in an accident on March 8, entering through his groin and exiting from the collarbone. He was brought to JJ hospital the next day, Friday, with the rod stuck in him.

Doctors said the lateral trajectory, that is, the path of the rod, saved Sheikh’s life, as accidents like this are otherwise fatal. “Fortunately, the rod missed two vital organs, the lungs and the liver. If they had been punctured or harmed, chances of fatal internal bleeding were high,” said Dr Ajay Bhandarwar, head of department of general surgery at JJ hospital, who led the team that conducted the five-hour surgery on Friday.

Shaikh was working at a construction site in Lasalgaon, Nashik district, when he slipped and fell on an iron rod that was jutting out of a concrete pillar. His co-workers cut the iron rod to detach him from the pillar.

With no advanced medical facilities available near the site, and unaware of the state government’s free 108 ambulance service, his family borrowed money and brought him in a private ambulance to JJ hospital on Friday evening, travelling a distance of around 225km with the rod stuck in him.

“We did a CT scan and realised that the rod had entered through the groin, through the right testicle and urinary bladder, but it missed the right kidney. It went through the small and large bowels but again missed the liver and the lung and exited through the right collarbone,” Dr Bhandarwar explained.

Two teams of doctors worked on him, one performing laparoscopy — a surgical procedure in which a fibre-optic instrument is inserted through the abdominal wall to permit surgery — while the general surgery department performing the surgery to remove the rod and secure the internal bleeding.

Sheikh spent two days in the hospital’s Critical Care Unit and was moved to the ward on Monday. He is on antibiotics to prevent any infections caused by the metal.

“He will take anywhere between four days to a week to heal. We are happy that he came to the hospital in time for us to save his life,” Dr Bhandarwar said.