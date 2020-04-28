e-paper
4 Mantralaya housekeeping staff test positive for Covid-19

4 Mantralaya housekeeping staff test positive for Covid-19

mumbai Updated: Apr 28, 2020 00:48 IST
Mehul R Thakkar
Mehul R Thakkar
A day after one housekeeping staff working at the Mantralaya tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, three of his colleagues also tested positive, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation ( BMC) officials said on Monday.

According to civic officials, all the four employees who have tested positive are from the cleaning team.

the official added that all the contacts of these four staffers are being screened for the virus.

Chanda Jadhav, assistant municipal commissioner of BMC’s A ward which covers Mantralaya, said, “One staffer tested positive earlier on Sunday while three others tested positive on Monday.”

Meanwhile, BMC officials said all the areas where the concerned cleaning staffers worked were disinfected.

