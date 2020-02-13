40 researchers to join media summit at Mumbai’s KC College

mumbai

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 00:40 IST

City will host over 40 eminent researchers and academicians from across the world on February 13-15. The Kishinchand Chellaram College, Mumbai, along with Bombay Teacher’s Training College and Jönköping University, Sweden, will organise seventh edition of its International Media Summit from February 13-15, 2020. The theme for this conference will be learning, digitalisation and media (LeaDMe). Manjula Srinivas, head, department of mass media, said, “This conference brings a convergence of communication, education and media schools of different countries.”