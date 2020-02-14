40-year-old garment businessman arrested in Mumbai for raping employee

mumbai

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 17:16 IST

A 40-year-old garment businessman was arrested by Santacruz police on Thursday for allegedly raping a 27-year-old woman employee at his shop on PM road.

The incident occurred around 12.30 pm on Thursday when the businessman allegedly sent two other male employees away from the shop. The accused, identified as Anil Kumar Gupta (40), allegedly asked the woman to come to the mezzanine floor of the shop with the excuse of helping him send an email.

The woman followed his instructions and went upstairs to help him where Gupta threatened to kill her if she did not cooperate with him. Gupta then took advantage of the situation, and raped her twice, said Santacruz police officials.

The police said that during preliminary investigations it came to light that Gupta had planned the crime and had hence asked his other employees to take leave. Shriram Koregaonkar, senior inspector Santacruz police station, said, “We have registered a First Information Report and arrested the accused after the victim registered her complaint. We are investigating case further.” Gupta has been booked under sections 376 and 506 of Indian Penal Code for rape and criminal intimidation, respectively.