40-year-old man steals gold, diamonds worth Rs14.27 lakh in Mumbai

The Dindoshi police are on lookout for a thief, who stole gold and diamond valuables worth Rs14.27 lakh from his employer in Malad (East).

According to police, the crime came to light on Saturday around 10 am.

The complainant Rajesh Sanghvi, 49, owns the unit, where gold and diamond ornaments are designed.

Around seven employees work and live at the unit, police said.

The 40-year-old wanted accused also lived and worked at the unit for the past six years.

The complainant had given them gold and diamond valuables to design ornaments, but the accused fled with the valuables last week. After he went missing, the owner approached the police. An FIR has been filed.

Senior police inspector Rajaram Vhanmane of Dindoshi police station said, “Our team is on the lookout for him.”