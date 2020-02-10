42-year-old Malad resident held for sending obscene messages

mumbai

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 00:09 IST

The DB Marg police on Saturday arrested a 42-year-old Malad resident for allegedly sending obscene messages to a woman in her early 40s.

The accused, Jayant Jethwa, and the victim were friends on social media. According to police, Jethwa claimed he was drunk when he sent the messages and had no intention of outraging the woman’s modesty.

Police said the victim and Jethwa were friends on the social networking platform for the past few years as both of them were into travel business. They never met each other but chatted occasionally.

“On February 3, the accused demanded sex from the victim. The victim was shocked to receive the message. She approached the police on Saturday,” said a police officer.

The victim lodged a complaint at DB marg police station on Saturday under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, 2000. “We arrested the accused on Saturday and he was produced in court on Sunday. Further investigation is going on. He was remorseful of his actions and claimed that he was under the influence of alcohol when he messaged her,” added the officer.