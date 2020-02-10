e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / 42-year-old Malad resident held for sending obscene messages

42-year-old Malad resident held for sending obscene messages

mumbai Updated: Feb 10, 2020 00:09 IST
Faisal Tandel
Faisal Tandel
Hindustantimes
         

The DB Marg police on Saturday arrested a 42-year-old Malad resident for allegedly sending obscene messages to a woman in her early 40s.

The accused, Jayant Jethwa, and the victim were friends on social media. According to police, Jethwa claimed he was drunk when he sent the messages and had no intention of outraging the woman’s modesty.

Police said the victim and Jethwa were friends on the social networking platform for the past few years as both of them were into travel business. They never met each other but chatted occasionally.

“On February 3, the accused demanded sex from the victim. The victim was shocked to receive the message. She approached the police on Saturday,” said a police officer.

The victim lodged a complaint at DB marg police station on Saturday under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, 2000. “We arrested the accused on Saturday and he was produced in court on Sunday. Further investigation is going on. He was remorseful of his actions and claimed that he was under the influence of alcohol when he messaged her,” added the officer.

top news
Coronavirus death toll rises to 813, exceeds SARS fatalities in 2003
Coronavirus death toll rises to 813, exceeds SARS fatalities in 2003
‘To oppose BJP is not opposing Hindus’: RSS General Secretary
‘To oppose BJP is not opposing Hindus’: RSS General Secretary
Bishnoi’s heroics in vain as Bangladesh win maiden U19 World Cup
Bishnoi’s heroics in vain as Bangladesh win maiden U19 World Cup
‘Accuracy important’: EC defends ‘delay’ in releasing Delhi poll percentage
‘Accuracy important’: EC defends ‘delay’ in releasing Delhi poll percentage
Woman BJP lawmaker shot dead by husband in Gurugram
Woman BJP lawmaker shot dead by husband in Gurugram
‘Who are you showing your strength?’: Raj Thackeray asks anti-CAA protestors
‘Who are you showing your strength?’: Raj Thackeray asks anti-CAA protestors
PM Modi writes to President Xi, condoles coronavirus casualties
PM Modi writes to President Xi, condoles coronavirus casualties
Watch: Shaheen Bagh protestors remove barricades for Hindu funeral procession
Watch: Shaheen Bagh protestors remove barricades for Hindu funeral procession
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalDelhi Exit Polls 2020India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi Assembly Election 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News