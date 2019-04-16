44-year-old Mumbai man strangles wife, directs cops home to arrest him

A 44-year-old scrap dealer, who strangled his 40-year-old wife to death in Kandivli (West), in the early hours of Monday, informed the police of his crime and even guided them to his home after the officers lost their way in the dark. The accused, who killed his wife as he suspected her of having an affair, was then arrested for murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the Kandivli police, the accused, Mohamad Rakib Abdul Khan, a resident of Yuva Shakti Chawl in Gandhi Nagar, lived with his wife, Aazmatunnisa, and their two daughters and four sons.

The couple were married for 22 years.

On Monday, around 1am, the accused started arguing with his wife and accused her of having an affair. Soon, the argument escalated and the accused punched his wife on her head and strangled her neck with his legs, leading to her death.

The couple’s children were sleeping on the first floor when the murder took place.

Around 1.30am, Khan called the police control room and informed them that a fight had broken out between a married couple in his area, and gave his address. The control room alerted a patrolling police team, which reached the spot.

However, the on-duty constable, Vijay Rane, 46, could not find his way to the house as it was dark and called on the number of the complainant, provided by the control room.

The complainant, Khan, then reached the spot where Rane was waiting and told him he had beaten up his wife. He then guided the police team to his house, where his wife was found lying on the ground. She was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

Khan has been remanded in police custody till April 20.

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 07:54 IST