44-year-old woman arrested for trying to kidnap toddler in Dombivli

mumbai Updated: Oct 12, 2019 00:34 IST
A 44-year-old woman was arrested on Friday for allegedly attempting to kidnap a toddler in Dombivli.

According to Dombivli police, the accused, Kalpana Thorat, spotted a one-year-old baby girl playing with a relative inside a house.

When the baby was left unattended for a couple of minutes, Thorat picked her up and walked away.

Thorat, a resident of Panvel in Navi Mumbai, was soon cornered by some neighbours when she was leaving the premises. “The accused was nabbed and handed over to the police,” said an officer.

“During interrogation, Thorat confessed she had tried to kidnap the baby for the purpose of begging,” he added.

An offence under sections 363 (kidnapping) and 511 (committing offences punishable with imprisonment for life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused at the Dombivli police station.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 00:34 IST

