45-year-old trapped inside lift in SoBo for 45 minutes, dies

mumbai

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 01:54 IST

A 68-year-old man died after he was knocked down by a speeding truck at Chedda Nagar junction in Ghatkopar on the south-bound stretch of the eastern express highway on Saturday. The police have arrested the 30-year-old truck driver.

The victim has been identified as Vasant Kurlekar, a resident of Bhatwadi, Ghatkopar. “Kurlekar had been to Lonavala for picnic with his friends. While returning to the city, the group halted at Chedda Nagar junction as Kurlekar wanted to urinate,” said Sushil Kamble, senior inspector, Tilak Nagar police station.

As Kurlekar alighted from the car and began to walk, a truck knocked him down, and Kurlekar suffered severe head injuries. “The truck driver may have failed to see him, as the spot was dark,” said Kamble.

Some locals nabbed the dumper truck driver, Rajkumar Sukhaiprasad, and handed him over to the police. Kurlekar was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died during treatment.

The police registered a case against Sukhaiprasad under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC and section 184 (driving dangerously) of the Motor Vehicle Act.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 01:54 IST