₹456-crore proposal: MMRDA to redevelop 34 roads in Dombivli

mumbai

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 01:59 IST

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has planned to redevelop 34 roads in Dombivli, which have developed potholes and whose redevelopment citizens have been demanding for years.

It will carry out the work at a cost of ₹456 crore.

As per the initial plan by the authority, out of the 34 roads, the authority will cover the cost for developing 30 roads and the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) will fund for the other four.

“The plan was sanctioned last week. It is at the primary stage. First, we will appoint a consultant to prepare the detailed project report and then take the project forward.

“The consultant will be appointed before the election code of conduct,” said an MMRDA official, requesting anonymity.

Under the extended Mumbai Urban Infrastructure Project (MUIP) , the authority had written to the KDMC to sanction the work in the general body on August 29.

The MMRDA, which is funding most of the project, has insisted that road works below ₹5 crore be undertaken by the KDMC, while those works which will cost more than ₹5 crore will be done by the authority.

Residents, who are tired of travelling on the city’s pathetic roads, welcomed the MMRDA’s plan.

“If the authority is planning to build the roads, the only concern is whether all the roads will be widened and concretised,”said Santosh Mane, 29, a resident of Bhaji Prabhu Chowk, Dombivli.

An MMRDA official said the authority is yet to decide on the finer points of the proposal.

“The appointed consultant will study the roads and help us with the design for redevelopment. Only then can we say how many roads will be widened and how many concretised,” said the official.

The four roads that MMRDA wants KDMC to work on are the from Prasad Society to Gaodevi Society Road (at a cost of ₹4.4 crore), Shastrinagar bus stop to Shastri Nagar Hospital Road (at a cost of ₹4.4 crore), Subhash Road to Rajguru Nagar Vir Jijamata Road (costing ₹2.64 crore) in Dombivli (West) and the Gadkari Road in Dombivli (East) (costing ₹3.36 crore).

The MMRDA has also set a deadline of 2020 for the completion of works on the four roads. After the four roads are redeveloped, the KDMC will be responsible for its maintenance.

“We have asked the civic body to conduct the formalities such as sanctioning in the general body, tender process for appointing the contractors, and so on.

“Once all the work is done and the contractor is appointed, the money to be spent on the four roads will be allotted,” added the official.

