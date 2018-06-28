48 injured as two buses collide in Alibaug, near Mumbai

At least 48 people were injured after a Maharashtra state transport (ST) bus and a private bus collided head-on in Alibaug on Thursday morning.

The accident took place around 9 am on Alibaug-Wadkhal Road, seven kilometres away from Alibaug town in Maharashtra’s Raigad district. The town is 95km from Mumbai city by road, though the ferry service makes the commute much shorter.

It was raining and around Alibaug at the time of the accident, but police officials have not yet established the sequence of events.

The ST bus was heading towards Alibaug and the private bus was going towards Wadkhal when they collided at Karle Khinde, the police said.

“Around 48 passengers in both buses were injured and rushed to different hospitals in the area. The ST bus driver has suffered severe injuries on his legs and he has been taken to Sion hospital in Mumbai,” said a police officer from Alibaug police station, who did not wish to be named. “We have not yet been able to determine the cause of the collision. Investigations are on.”

Further details are awaited.