49 distilleries in state get licences to make sanitisers

mumbai

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 22:36 IST

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, 49 distilleries in the state have been given licences to produce hand sanitisers. The distilleries have a collective production capacity of over 4.5 lakh litres per day. After getting the licences, most of them started producing liquor-based sanitisers as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and started selling them at subsidised rates.

Maharashtra has 119 distilleries which produce liquor and ethanol from sugarcane molasses they get as a by-product during sugar production. Since the production of liquor has been banned during the coronavirus lockdown, the central government had asked the distillers to produce sanitisers.

As per directives by the Centre, the state excise department and food and drugs administration (FDA) has given licences to the distilleries for the production. Many leading distillers like United Spirits Limited, Jubilant Life Sciences, GM Breweries limited have started production of hand sanitisers.

“We have given licences to 49 distilleries for the production of sanitisers to meet the increased demand. The highest number of licences have been issued in Maharashtra to ensure that there is no shortage in the market. The manufacturers are mandated to sell the sanitisers at the price fixed by the central government,” said Arun Unhale, FDA commissioner.

Although the manufacturing units have started production, they are facing a shortage of packing bottles which are made in China.

“After the central government’s directives, we gave them licences in the last eight days. Though they have started production, the manufacturing units are facing a shortage of packing bottles that are generally manufactured in China. Thus, the distilleries have started supplying the sanitisers in cans to hospitals to refill their containers,” said an official from the excise department.

Ramchandra Mahuli, managing director, Rajarambapu Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana in Sangli, one of the 49 distilleries granted licences, said, “We are producing hand sanitisers in bottles of 100ml, 200ml and 1 litre and selling it in the market at the rates ascertained by the central government without earning much of the profit.”

A spokesperson from United Spirits Limited said that they have started production in eight states, including Maharashtra, and it is being distributed free of cost to government hospitals as part of their CSR activity.