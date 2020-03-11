Holi in Mumbai: 5,326 cases of traffic violations; 540 held for drink driving

mumbai

The Mumbai Police registered 5,326 cases of traffic violations on Tuesday in a special drive to catch offenders on Holi. While 540 people were arrested for drink driving, 342 bikers were booked for having more than one pillion rider, 3,086 were caught for riding without helmets and 1,285 motorists were found violating speed limits.

More than 40,000 police personnel spread across the city to ensure that there were no untoward incidents during Holi festivities. Of these 1,450 officials were deployed on roads to catch traffic rules violators.

“We put up 80 live locations in addition to camera monitoring to check rash driving. This was done to ensure festivities went about smoothly without accidents or altercations,” said Madhukar Pandey, joint commissioner of police (traffic).

However, the number has cases has seen a drastic dip from last year, when 10,675 cases of traffic violations were recorded, of which, 725 people were arrested for drink driving; 789 bikers were caught for riding with more than one pillion rider; 4,738 were held for riding without helmets; and 430 people were caught for violating speed limit. In 2018, 11,018 cases of traffic violations were recorded.

Meanwhile, in Thane, the traffic police recorded 124 cases of drink driving and in Navi Mumbai, police caught 148 motorists for driving under the influence.

With inputs from Priyanka Dhomse and Padmja Sinha