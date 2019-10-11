5 months after TYBCom results, students await mark sheets

mumbai

Five months after the University of Mumbai (MU) declared the results of the third-year Bachelor of Commerce (TYBCom) exam on May 25, some students are yet to get their mark sheets.

Originally, the MU had scheduled the release of the mark sheets by October 4. However, with several officials of the varsity busy with election duty for the Assembly polls on October 21, MU has now decided to release the mark sheets only after Diwali. “As all the senior officials have been asked to report for poll duty, we can assure students that the pending mark sheets will be released after Diwali now,” said Aashutosh Rathod, deputy registrar (public relations), examination department, MU.

Students are finding it difficult to secure jobs or to apply for further studies without the mark sheets. “I was offered a job in June and my employer had asked me to submit the original copy of my mark sheet within three months after my joining date. I need the mark sheet now to be considered a permanent employee at my organisation,” said Anshu Kapur, a student who was awarded her TYBCom degree in May.

As confusion over the release of the mark sheets prevailed, around 40 students of St Andrew’s College in Bandra gathered at the institute on Thursday morning to get clarity on the status of their mark sheets.

“Even the college has not heard anything from the university and when we approach the university, MU officials ask us to stay in touch with the college. This is really confusing,” said a student of the institute.

The semester 6 TYBCom exam was held between April 3 and 25. While the university’s prescribed limit is 45 days, this year MU was able to announce these results within 30 days of the examination date.

