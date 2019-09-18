e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 17, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Sep 18, 2019

5 octroi checkpoints will be redeveloped into bus terminals

mumbai Updated: Sep 18, 2019 00:41 IST
Sagar Pillai
Sagar Pillai
Hindustantimes
         

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to redevelop octroi check nakas at the five entry points of the city into mega bus terminals. Their revamp will restrict long-distance buses from entering the city and adding to the traffic congestion, civic officials said.

The octroi check points at Airoli, Dahisar, Mulund (East), Turbhe Village (Mankhurd), and LBS Marg (Mulund West) together take up around 17 hectares of land. This area has been lying vacant since the abolition of the octroi tax.

The BMC on Tuesday invited Request for Proposal (RFP) to appoint project management consultant firms for the redevelopment of the nakas.The consultant will be asked to design financial and infrastructure model for such a plan and conduct a study to check the feasibility of the bus terminals.

Despite repeated attempts, civic commissioner Praveen Pardeshi was unavailable for comment.

As per the civic body’s plan, each checkpoint will have an individual project consultant for designing its master plan.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 00:41 IST

trending topics
Dream Girl box office collectionPM Modi 69th BirthdayMann Bairagi posterPM Narendra ModiAngad BediPriyanka ChopraLIC AssistantVishwakarma PujaKatrina KaifXiaomi Mi TVIndia vs South AfricaUberS Jaishankar
Top News
latest news
India News
Mumbai News
don't miss