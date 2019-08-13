50 injured after bus rams into tree in Maharashtra’s Palghar

mumbai

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 14:52 IST

Fifty people were injured in Maharashtra’s Palghar after the state-run bus they were travelling in crashed into a tree early on Tuesday, officials said.

The driver of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus lost control of the vehicle while trying to save a woman, who was crossing the road, and rammed into the tree in Wada, police said. An eyewitness said the driver not see the speed breaker on the road as he swerved and hit the tree.

The bus, going to Wada from Pivli village, was mostly carrying students of Swami Vivekanand College and AL Chandavarkar College in Wada. Fourteen workers were also travelling on the bus when the accident happened.

All the injured, including the driver, have been admitted to the Rural Hospital in Wada, a police official said. Two of the passengers, Ramnavmi Prasad, 50, and Suman Prasad, 45, were injured seriously, the official added.

Wada Police have registered a case of rash driving against the driver Kashinath Jadhav and are investigating the accident.

“We will make an arrest after the driver is discharged,” said a police official.

