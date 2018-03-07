 ₹500 fine for helmetless bikers, pillion riders in Kalyan-Dombivli from March 12 | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
₹500 fine for helmetless bikers, pillion riders in Kalyan-Dombivli from March 12

Action against offenders will be initiated under sections 129 and 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988

mumbai Updated: Mar 07, 2018 16:28 IST
Priyanka Dhomse
The Kalyan RTO had organised a drive on Valentine’s Day, wherein it felicitated riders wearing helmets.
The Kalyan RTO had organised a drive on Valentine's Day, wherein it felicitated riders wearing helmets. (HT File )

To reign in bikers and pillion riders travelling without helmets, traffic police personnel are launching a special drive in Kalyan and Dombivli from 12, during which offenders will be fined Rs500. Moreover, an awareness campaign has been launched in the twin cities to spread the message, and importance of wearing a helmet.

“Bikers and pillion riders wearing helmets is the need of the hour. Despite several drives in the past, people ignore rules and put their safety at risk by riding helmet-less. So we are ensuring that people follow rules,” said Babaji Avhad, assistant police inspector, Kalyan-Dombivli Traffic department.

He added the action will be initiated under sections 129 and 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988

