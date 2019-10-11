e-paper
500-page charge sheet filed against Dawood’s nephew Rizwan Kaskar

mumbai Updated: Oct 11, 2019 00:43 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
Hindustantimes
         

The Mumbai crime branch on Thursday filed a charge sheet against underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s nephew Rizwan Kaskar and two other accused under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999 (MCOCA). The charge sheet, which runs into around 500 pages, includes statements of 35 witnesses and call data records’ analysis.

As per the case registered by the anti-extortion cell (AEC), Kaskar and his two associates Ahmedraza Afroz Vadhariya, 24, and Ashfaq Rafiq Towelwala, 34, tried to extort and threaten a south Mumbai-based businessman to settle a financial dispute with Towelwala. They were arrested on July 22 by the AEC.

Kaskar lived in Dubai but the AEC believes he started extorting money from people two years ago by threatening Mumbai and Gujarat-based businessmen using his family connections.

During the inquiry, police found that Kaskar had also tried to extort money from businessmen in Mumbai in four other instances. The businessmen’s statements were recorded and added to the case against Kaskar and his associates, said an AEC officer.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 00:43 IST

