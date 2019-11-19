e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019

54-year-old cheats Juhu Bizman of ₹3.65cr, held

mumbai Updated: Nov 19, 2019 00:41 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
Hindustantimes
         

A 54-year-old Himachal Pradesh (HP) resident was arrested on Monday for allegedly cheating a Juhu businessman of ₹3.65 crore, on the pretext of getting him a coastal road contract in Kerala. The police are now looking for his five associates.

According to the police, the complainant Manindarsingh Gurucharansingh Mago, 63, owner of an auto parts manufacturing company and a fabrication business, claimed that he first met the accused, Tarvindarsingh Sabharwal, at a gurdwara at Andheri (West) in June last year; since then the duo met on several occasions.

In February this year, Sabharwal met Mago and claimed that he would provide Mago with a sub-contract for a ₹30-crore road construction project in Kerala , for which he would have to pay ₹70 lakh as deposit. Sabharwal even gave photocopies of the contract to Mago . Since then, Sabharwal demanded money from Mago for the contract and got him to transfer a total of ₹3.65 crore. When the accused sought more money, Mago approached the DN Nagar police station to lodge a cheating case, which was then transferred to the crime branch. Following an inquiry, Sabharwal was arrested.

.

top news
4 soldiers, two civilian porters killed as avalanche hits patrol in Siachen
4 soldiers, two civilian porters killed as avalanche hits patrol in Siachen
‘Didn’t discuss Shiv Sena’: Sharad Pawar after talks with Sonia Gandhi
‘Didn’t discuss Shiv Sena’: Sharad Pawar after talks with Sonia Gandhi
Ramdas Athawale hints at Sena-BJP compromise in Maharashtra
Ramdas Athawale hints at Sena-BJP compromise in Maharashtra
‘His zeal is making our planet a better place’: PM Modi on Bill Gates
‘His zeal is making our planet a better place’: PM Modi on Bill Gates
Airtel, Vodafone Idea to hike tariffs from December 1
Airtel, Vodafone Idea to hike tariffs from December 1
Gambhir blames Dhoni’s reminder for missed hundred in 2011 World Cup final
Gambhir blames Dhoni’s reminder for missed hundred in 2011 World Cup final
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
Bill Gates meets PM Modi, attends NITI Aayog event on Indian health system
Bill Gates meets PM Modi, attends NITI Aayog event on Indian health system
trending topics
HTLS 2019Manish MalhotraChidambaramTanushree DuttaJNU protestsGood Newwz trailerArvind KejriwalParliament Winter Session live updates

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News