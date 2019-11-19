54-year-old cheats Juhu Bizman of ₹3.65cr, held

mumbai

A 54-year-old Himachal Pradesh (HP) resident was arrested on Monday for allegedly cheating a Juhu businessman of ₹3.65 crore, on the pretext of getting him a coastal road contract in Kerala. The police are now looking for his five associates.

According to the police, the complainant Manindarsingh Gurucharansingh Mago, 63, owner of an auto parts manufacturing company and a fabrication business, claimed that he first met the accused, Tarvindarsingh Sabharwal, at a gurdwara at Andheri (West) in June last year; since then the duo met on several occasions.

In February this year, Sabharwal met Mago and claimed that he would provide Mago with a sub-contract for a ₹30-crore road construction project in Kerala , for which he would have to pay ₹70 lakh as deposit. Sabharwal even gave photocopies of the contract to Mago . Since then, Sabharwal demanded money from Mago for the contract and got him to transfer a total of ₹3.65 crore. When the accused sought more money, Mago approached the DN Nagar police station to lodge a cheating case, which was then transferred to the crime branch. Following an inquiry, Sabharwal was arrested.

