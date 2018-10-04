570-kg plastic, glass trash cleared from Neral-Matheran waterfall

Approximately 570kg of trash was removed from a waterfall at Tapalwadi Neral, Matheran on Tuesday, thanks to the efforts of a group of volunteers. The 25 members of the NGO ‘Environment Life’ collected 29 bags of liquor bottles, plastic and thermocol plates, plastic spoons, water bottles, and wafer packets, among other items which were disposed at the picnic spot by visitors.

“Even though the state government implemented the plastic ban earlier this year, regular clean-up drives have shown that the quantum of plastic still in circulation has not dropped. Also, the disposal of glass liquor bottles is extremely dangerous for local residents,” said Dharmesh Barai, head coordinator, Environment Life.

In one year, the group has cleaned garbage from waterfalls at Anandwadi, Jummpatti, Tapalwadi, Khopoli – Zenith, Vasai – Chinchoti, Kondeshwar, Pandavkada, Ambewadi (cross), Palsdari, and Kharghar driving range, gathering a total of 7.5 tonnes of trash.

While the volunteers usually organise such drives during the weekend, Tuesday’s event was carried out to mark Gandhi Jayanti. “The buzz about Swacch Bharat should not be on paper or for photo opportunities only. It needs to be about regular efforts across the year with a mindset to have clean and green surroundings,” said Barai.

A state government official lauded the efforts by Environment Life. “We are aware of these regular efforts and have informed the tourism department to visit such sites along with the local police to carry out awareness drives for visitors and local residents,” the official said.

First Published: Oct 04, 2018 13:10 IST