6-year-old Mumbai boy raises ₹54K through artwork, donates it to NGO

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 02:06 IST

Amid the lockdown and the rising cases of Covid-19, Samaritans across all age groups and economic strata have been going the extra mile to help those in need.

Six-year-old Breach Candy resident Kavir Mody is one of them. The Class 1 student has, through his artwork, has raised ₹54,000, which he donated to Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care (SRLC), a non-governmental organisation (NGO). The organisation has been raising money to provide supplies and equipment to Covid-19 hospitals, support frontline workers and distribute monthly ration to daily wage workers.

Throughout May, Kavir’s mother Urvashi used to make theplas to distribute among the poor as well as the stranded migrants.

One of the days, while helping his mother roll the theplas, Kavir realised that he wanted to do more to help those in need.

Kavir had been painting in his free time since the lockdown was imposed in March and Urvashi suggested that they could try raising money from his artwork to donate for Covid-19 relief work. Kavir was enthusiastic about the idea and started experimenting further with his set of colours, canvas and art papers.

“Initially, I was hesitant because I was unsure about who would want to buy a child’s paintings. But when we circulated the catalogue with all his paintings, requests soon began to pour in from our friends and relatives staying in Chennai, Bengaluru and even in the United States. Until now, he has sold 24 paintings, with each of them costing around ₹1,500 to ₹3,000,” said Urvashi.

Some of his artwork include the dot art, the spider’s colourful web, the Atlantic Ocean and the deep blue sea. The young artist now aims to raise around ₹70,000 by July.

“He continues to make more paintings everyday,” said Urvashi.