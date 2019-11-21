e-paper
Thursday, Nov 21, 2019

61-year-old sexually abuses 8-year-old, arrested

mumbai Updated: Nov 21, 2019 00:42 IST
Suraj Ohja
Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) police arrested a 61-year-old man on Sunday for allegedly sexually abusing an 8-year-old girl on November 16.

The accused, Idriss Shaikh a resident of Bandra (E), was arrested after the parents of the 8-year-old registered a complain with BKC police station.

“The incident occurred on November 16 around 3.15pm. The victim was playing with her friends outside her house when the accused lured the minor with a chocolate and called her inside his house where he sexually abused her,” said an officer from BKC police station.

The girl went and told her mother about the incident following which the mother approached the police. “We registered the case against the accused under section 376 (2) (i) of Indian Penal Code and sections 6, 10, 12 of the POCSO Act,” said the officer.

“We then arrested the accused on Sunday from his house and he also confessed to his crime,” the officer said.

