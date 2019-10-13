e-paper
Sunday, Oct 13, 2019

63-year-old woman falls off scooter near Airoli toll naka, dies

mumbai Updated: Oct 13, 2019
A 63-year-old retired government official from Chembur recently suffered severe injuries after falling from a scooter on a road near Airoli toll naka. She died in a private hospital at Thane on October 5.

According to the police, Shaila Kadam, (who earlier worked with the rationing department) and her son Yatin, 35, had travelled on a scooter to Airoli for some work. Just after crossing the toll naka at Airoli, they came across a stretch which according to Yatin was full of potholes.

Yatin said, “As we were crossing the stretch, my scooter hit a pothole. My mother fell on the road and suffered severe injuries on her head.”

“I took her to a nearby hospital where the doctors asked me to admit her to a better hospital. We shifted her to another hospital in Thane. She was under observation for eight days and succumbed to her injuries on October 5,” he said.

Yatin said, “We had informed the police about the accident just after admitting her to Airoli hospital. The police visited the spot and also examined the scooter, apart from taking my statement. After she passed away on October 5, they registered an accidental death case. I said I have no complaints against anyone.”

An officer from Navghar police station confirmed that they registered an accidental death case on October 5.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 01:30 IST

