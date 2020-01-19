4 km into Mumbai Marathon, 64-year-old suffers cardiac arrest, dies

mumbai

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 11:09 IST

A 64-year-old man died of cardiac arrest while running the Mumbai Marathon 2020 on Sunday.

Gajanan Maljalkar, who was running in the category of senior citizens, collapsed after running 4kms. He was rushed to the Bombay Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Two more people were admitted to the hospital after they suffered a heart attack. Himanshu Thakkar, 40, is currently undergoing angioplasty while the other one (name not known yet) has been discharged.

The half marathon began at 5.15 am and the 10k run started at 6.30 am.

The 10k marathon started from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST) station in Mumbai, and thousands if runners ran through the city, touching Bandra-Worli sealink, Marine drive, Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Haji Ali and Peddar road on their way.

The half marathon began at 5.15 am and the 10k run started at 6.30 am.