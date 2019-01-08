Businessman, 65, booked for molesting woman on Delhi-Mumbai flight

The Sahar Police on Monday registered a molestation case against a 65-year-old Delhi-based businessman for allegedly molesting a 41-year-old homemaker on-board a Delhi-Mumbai flight. Police said the woman is a Singapore resident and often travels to Mumbai to visit her relatives. At the time of going to press, the police were questioning the accused, Anilkumar Mulchandani.

“On Monday morning, the complainant boarded her flight from Delhi. The accused was seated next to her. In mid-air, the man touched the woman inappropriately. The woman thought the act happened accidentally. However, he kept repeating it,” said a police officer on the condition of anonymity.

Minutes before landing, when the accused repeated the act, the woman raised an alarm, following which the airline staff informed authorities at Sahar airport after landing.

Deputy commissioner of police, zone 8, Anil Kumbhare, confirmed the development.

“The accused was brought to Sahar police station. The incident happened between 11:50am and 12:40pm. We are interrogating the accused further,” said an officer.

Police said that as the accused is a senior citizen, they will first send him a notice. The decision to arrest him will be taken after the interrogation concludes. Deputy commissioner of police, zone 8, Anil Kumbhare, confirmed the developments in the case. A case under section 354 (molestation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered.

Meanwhile, the airline has issued a statement stating their cooperation in the investigation.

“There was an incident involving two customers on-board UK995 operating between Delhi and Mumbai on January 7, 2019. We are extending our full support to the authorities in investigating the matter. Ensuring safety, security, and peace of mind of our customers is of paramount importance to us,” said a statement from the airline.

