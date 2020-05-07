e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 07, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / 692 new coronavirus cases take Mumbai tally to 11,219

692 new coronavirus cases take Mumbai tally to 11,219

According to a BMC release, 538 new suspected patients of coronavirus were admitted in various hospitals of the city.

mumbai Updated: May 07, 2020 22:48 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
The BMC said out of the 692 news cases recorded in the city, samples of 170 were tested at various private labs between May 2-5.
The BMC said out of the 692 news cases recorded in the city, samples of 170 were tested at various private labs between May 2-5.(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

With 692 new coronavirus cases recorded in Mumbai, the tally jumped to 11,219 on Thursday, while 25 fresh deaths took the toll to 437, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

According to a BMC release, 538 new suspected patients of coronavirus were admitted in various hospitals of the city.

Also, 148 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals, it said.

The BMC said out of the 692 news cases recorded in the city, samples of 170 were tested at various private labs between May 2-5.

According to the civic body, with the discharge of 148 patients on Thursday, the number of such people increased to 2,435.

tags
top news
From Friday, DD weather forecasts will send a daily reminder to Pakistan
From Friday, DD weather forecasts will send a daily reminder to Pakistan
In Covid-19 crisis, France to aid India’s most vulnerable with 200 million euros
In Covid-19 crisis, France to aid India’s most vulnerable with 200 million euros
First flight carrying stranded Indians from Abu Dhabi lands at Kochi
First flight carrying stranded Indians from Abu Dhabi lands at Kochi
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
AIIMS director warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
AIIMS director warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
Exclusive: How Maruti plans ‘phygital’ means to guide buyers post lockdown
Exclusive: How Maruti plans ‘phygital’ means to guide buyers post lockdown
Rohit averages 49, Sachin 44: Doull rates Sharma higher in ODIs
Rohit averages 49, Sachin 44: Doull rates Sharma higher in ODIs
Home delivery of liquor: Bengal govt begins service to reduce crowds at shops
Home delivery of liquor: Bengal govt begins service to reduce crowds at shops
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRajasthan Covid-19 casesMadhya Pradesh Covid-19 casesLG polymers Plant Gas LeakageVizag Gas LeakCovid-19Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news