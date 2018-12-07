7-year-old dies after auto runs into her near Mumbai; driver on the run

A seven-year-old girl died after a speeding rickshaw driver lost control over the wheel and ran the vehicle into her while she was walking with her mother in Diva on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the Class 2 girl, Siddhi Sanjay Kasale and her mother were heading home from school on Mhatre Gate Road in Diva when the rickshaw driver lost control of his vehicle. He hit Kasale who was walking on the side of the road. She started bleeding profusely. The driver rushed them to Kalsekar Hospital in Mumbra.

K Pasalkar, senior inspector, Mumbra police station, said, “The girl was declared dead at the hospital. The driver who was at the hospital escaped soon after that.”

The victim’s family then approached the police and a case was lodged against the driver. The police said they will go through the hospital’s CCTV footage and identify the driver.

