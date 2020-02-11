e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / 73-year-old held for molesting minor

73-year-old held for molesting minor

mumbai Updated: Feb 11, 2020 00:40 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustantimes
         

Juhu police arrested a 73-year-old man for allegedly molesting his eight-year-old neighbour near an auto stand at Nehru Nagar. The incident took place on February 6 around 7pm, when the accused found the girl near their home and pulled her behind the auto stand and touched her inappropriately.

The accused also allegedly threatened the minor of dire consequences if she revealed the incident. However, after going home, she told her mother about it, following which her mother approached Juhu police to file a complaint.

The police filed a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, and arrested the man from his home. Pandharinath Wavhal, senior inspector, Juhu police station said, “We are probing the case further.”

top news
US govt clears sale of $1.9 billion air defence weapon system to India
US govt clears sale of $1.9 billion air defence weapon system to India
One CM seat, 21 centres and 2,600 staff: EC gears up for counting day
One CM seat, 21 centres and 2,600 staff: EC gears up for counting day
How India quietly planned the evacuation of 600 Indian students from Wuhan
How India quietly planned the evacuation of 600 Indian students from Wuhan
VP Menon: An unsung hero of modern India | Opinion
VP Menon: An unsung hero of modern India | Opinion
IndiGo captain suspended for threatening wheelchair-bound passenger
IndiGo captain suspended for threatening wheelchair-bound passenger
Why the Delhi election matters | Opinion
Why the Delhi election matters | Opinion
India Predicted XI: Pant to return, multiple changes in line for 3rd ODI
India Predicted XI: Pant to return, multiple changes in line for 3rd ODI
Ahead of Delhi poll results, watch BJP leader’s prediction for CM Kejriwal
Ahead of Delhi poll results, watch BJP leader’s prediction for CM Kejriwal
trending topics
Delhi Elections 2020Delhi Exit Polls 2020Oscars 2020General RawatOscars 2020 Winners

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News