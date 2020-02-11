73-year-old held for molesting minor

mumbai

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 00:40 IST

Juhu police arrested a 73-year-old man for allegedly molesting his eight-year-old neighbour near an auto stand at Nehru Nagar. The incident took place on February 6 around 7pm, when the accused found the girl near their home and pulled her behind the auto stand and touched her inappropriately.

The accused also allegedly threatened the minor of dire consequences if she revealed the incident. However, after going home, she told her mother about it, following which her mother approached Juhu police to file a complaint.

The police filed a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, and arrested the man from his home. Pandharinath Wavhal, senior inspector, Juhu police station said, “We are probing the case further.”