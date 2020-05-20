e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 20, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / 83-yr-old Covid patient gets bed after waiting for over a day

83-yr-old Covid patient gets bed after waiting for over a day

mumbai Updated: May 20, 2020 23:53 IST
Yesha Kotak
Yesha Kotak
Hindustantimes
         

Eighty-three-year-old Sudhakar Shiravdekar, a resident of Shivaji Park, had to wait for a day-and-a-half after he tested positive for Covid-19 to get a bed at a hospital.

His son, Harshal, had reached out to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as well as political leaders seeking medical help.

“He tested positive on Tuesday. He does not have respiratory issues, but he is diabetic. We did not mind if it was a private or a BMC-affiliated hospital. We needed quick help as my father is bedridden,” said Harshal.

Shiravdekar and his wife both had dry cough, however, only Sudhakar tested positive.

Harshal added that on Tuesday morning, following the test report, the civic body sanitised their house as well as the society premises. As a result, Harshal and his family, who live a few blocks away, were asked to not stay with the couple in a bid to not expose them to the infection.

However, due to the unavailability of a bed, Shiravdekar’s wife stayed with him in the same flat as he required special care.

“My parents, both of whom are elderly, have been staying alone. We are helpless,” said Harshal. He added that after continuously seeking an update on the bed, he received a call on Wednesday morning that an ambulance would be sent to pick up Shiravdekar.

However, the ambulance arrived only around 3pm.

“We do not have complaints about the civic body. But, in a situation such as this, a patient’s family needs to be guided. Hospital bed and ambulances need to be made available,” Harshal said.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner, said after a bed was allotted to the patient, a request has been made for a special ICU bed for him because of his co-morbidity. “I received a call on Tuesday evening. It isn’t right to say that he had to wait for two days because we arranged the bed on Wednesday morning. A centralised procedure is being followed, hence it takes time for us to arrange a bed and an ambulance for patients,” said Dighavkar.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCyclone AmphanCovid-19Bihar Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In