9 Mumbaiites rescued after losing their way in SGNP forest

Nine youngsters who went for a nature trail to Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) on Monday, were rescued after losing their way in the forest.

The youngsters informed the local police after they realised that they have lost their way. All the members of the group were rescued safely by the Thane Fire-brigade team.

The members had gone on a trail in the forest in the morning, and had crossed the hilly area reaching the heart of the SGNP forest. On their way back, they were not able to trace the right path.

“The rescue operation was carried out by the fire brigade. They were found in the deep valley, which is frequented by leopards,” said Shashikant Kale, chief fire officer, fire brigade team, Thane Municipal Corporation.

According to the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) official, all the missing members are in the age group of 14 to 16 years. Four of them were girls and four were boys, who were accompanied by Tarak Modi, 48. “They are residents of Neelkanth Woods Society, near Tikuji-ni-wadi. One of them informed the police around 1:30pm. The police and the RDMC team reached the spot around 2pm,” said Santosh Kadam, Incharge of RDMC, Thane.