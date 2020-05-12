e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 11, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / 934 Indians land at Mumbai airport, quarantined in hotels

934 Indians land at Mumbai airport, quarantined in hotels

mumbai Updated: May 12, 2020 00:11 IST
Mehul R Thakkar
Mehul R Thakkar
Hindustantimes
         

Around 934 Indians who were stranded in various countries including the USA, UK, Singapore, Philippines, and Bangladesh, have landed at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in the past two days, as part of the Central government’s Vande Bharat mission.

These passengers were stranded due to travel restrictions imposed following the Covid-19 pandemic. Additionally, 319 more passengers are expected to land in Mumbai on Tuesday at 12.15am from Newark in the US via an Air India flight.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, none of the screened passengers have been admitted to hospitals, but are being quarantined in 88 hotels across the city, as per the passenger’s budget. Passengers from other cities or districts are being transported to their hometowns via ST buses.

A BMC official said, “Considering all passengers are screened at their respective international destinations before boarding the flights, we have not found any passenger with symptoms.”

P Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner, said, “We are sending all those from Mumbai to hotels for institutional quarantine, and those who will report symptoms at the airport will be sent to isolation wards in hospitals. Those who belong to other cities or districts are sent to their respective districts via ST buses by the collector’s office, after arranging travel permissions.”

On Monday, three Air India flights landed in the city from Manila (150 passengers); San Francisco (105 passengers); Dhaka (107 passengers). Around 120 other passengers on the flight from San Francisco were flown to Hyderabad. On Sunday, two Air India flights landed from London (329 passengers), and Singapore (243 passengers).

Of the total passengers who landed in Mumbai, 65 have been sent to Pune; 16 to Amravati, Beed, Akola, Aurangabad, Gondia, Goa, and Ahmednagar, on Sunday.

On Monday, around 107 passengers were sent via ST buses to Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Solapur, Sangli, Washim, Kolhapur, Satara, Parbhani, Jalna, Raigad, Latur, Akola, and Palghar.

All passengers were also asked to download the Aarogya Setu mobile application once they landed at Mumbai airport.

top news
On exiting Covid-19 lockdown 3.0, PM Modi asks chief ministers to come up with blueprint
On exiting Covid-19 lockdown 3.0, PM Modi asks chief ministers to come up with blueprint
‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
‘Mumbai’s local trains should resume only for essential services’: Uddhav Thackeray
‘Mumbai’s local trains should resume only for essential services’: Uddhav Thackeray
‘Shouldn’t play politics’: Mamata Banerjee disses Centre at Modi’s conference
‘Shouldn’t play politics’: Mamata Banerjee disses Centre at Modi’s conference
Twitter to highlight misleading Covid-19 tweets that could harm users
Twitter to highlight misleading Covid-19 tweets that could harm users
‘Only few stayed in touch,’ Sreesanth names India teammates who stood by him
‘Only few stayed in touch,’ Sreesanth names India teammates who stood by him
One car, 4,000 meals: How father-daughter duo in Goa fed those in need
One car, 4,000 meals: How father-daughter duo in Goa fed those in need
Covid-19 | Vikram Chandra on PM Modi’s meet with CMs, & other top news
Covid-19 | Vikram Chandra on PM Modi’s meet with CMs, & other top news
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIRCTCManmohan Singh Health StatusNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In