e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 12, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / 9K med students, resident docs have not got stipend

9K med students, resident docs have not got stipend

On the frontline, they want amount hiked; DMER says will resolve issue

mumbai Updated: May 12, 2020 23:49 IST
Rupsa Chakraborty
Rupsa Chakraborty
Hindustantimes
         

Despite being Mumbai’s frontliners in the war against the Covid-19 pandemic, at least 9,000 medical students and post-graduate resident doctors across the city haven’t received their stipend for the past three months. The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) said the issue will be resolved in two-three days.

Resident medical officers (RMO) account for almost 80% of the staff strength in Covid treatment facilities. Around 5,500 postgraduate resident doctors, along with senior medical officers, haven’t received their stipend in the past one-and-a-half months. On an average, they get around ₹54,000 for their service, but the amount differs between BMC and government medical colleges. They received their last stipend on March 15. So far 25 RMOs have contracted the infection on duty at different civic-run hospitals, while hundreds have been quarantined.

After getting their MBBS degree, medical students are given internships in different hospitals. Currently, there are 3,300 such MBBS graduates in Mumbai. These doctors at government medical colleges get ₹11,000, while students studying in medical institutes under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) get ₹6,000 for their service. “We are directly involved in the treatment of Covid patients. Senior doctors hardly stay in isolation rooms. They just come and check the reports. We work around-the-clock for the patients,” said a doctor from King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital.

The students are now demanding ₹30,000 as monthly stipend. “We have been working for eight -12 hours a day. Earlier, we were responsible for screening passengers at the airport. Now, we are assigned duties in Covid care centres under category 1 and 2. We also conduct contact tracing of patients’ kin and identify symptomatic patients,” said a student intern posted in SevenHills Hospital.

“We have spoken to the students. We are working on it and the issue will be resolved within 2-3 days,” said Dr TP Lahane, director of DMER.

Dr Abhijit More, co-convenor, Jan Aarogya Abhiyan, said, “At a time of pandemic, these students should be the first priority of the government. All other politicians are getting their salaries in time then why should these doctors, who are at the greatest risk of getting exposed to the virus, suffer?”

top news
Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
Centre to focus on economic revival, replaces daily health briefing with bulletins
Centre to focus on economic revival, replaces daily health briefing with bulletins
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
Poco launches the Poco F2 Pro: Price, specs and all details
Poco launches the Poco F2 Pro: Price, specs and all details
Elon Musk vs authorities vs Covid-19: A timeline, from ‘dumb’ to defiance
Elon Musk vs authorities vs Covid-19: A timeline, from ‘dumb’ to defiance
Covid: PM Modi on lockdown phase 4, ₹20 lakh crore stimulus | Full speech
Covid: PM Modi on lockdown phase 4, ₹20 lakh crore stimulus | Full speech
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIndian RailwaysCovid-19 Lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In