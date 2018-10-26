A monster funhouse: Rashid Irani reviews Goosebumps 2

GOOSEBUMPS 2: HAUNTED HALLOWEEN Direction: Ari Sandel

Actors: Jeremy Ray Taylor, Caleel Harris

Rating: 2.5 / 5

A sequel to the smash hit from 2015, Goosebumps 2… marks a return to the fantastical world conjured by RL Stine in his series of kid-friendly horror stories.

Relegating the first film’s star Jack Black to the sidelines, the sequel stays firmly focused on the target younger demographic.

A pair of spirited teenagers (Jeremy Ray Taylor-Caleel Harris) wanders into an abandoned old house that belonged to the author. Before you can say ‘gremlins’, the boys have managed to open a locked leather-bound manuscript and unleash a horde of CGI critters including a ventriloquist’s dummy named Slappy (voiced by Mick Wingert).

The kids’ sleepy little town is soon overrun by all manner of monstrous mayhem. No prizes for figuring out if the young ones will be able to pack the creepy characters back into the fictional realm they were sprung from.

In addition to slapstick shenanigans and meta-humour, there are goosebumps galore. Overall, a fairly entertaining family caper.

