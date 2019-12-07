Aarey car shed work still going on: Activists

mumbai

Activists of Save Aarey movement have written to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday on behalf of residents of Prajapurpada, alleging that work on the Metro car shed has intensified over the past three days, causing inconvenience to the households owing to constant noise and vibrations.

In an e-mail addressed to the CM — a copy of which is with Hindustan Times — activists have alleged that the CM’s order of stay on car shed work has been violated.

“This area cannot be seen from the main road and hence Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) is continuing with their work without the knowledge of police department,” reads a line in the e-mail.

The development comes almost a week after the Thackeray ordered a stay on the construction of metro car shed at Aarey Colony, and that locals who have been affected because of the Metro car shed project will need to be consulted before any further action is taken.

Residents of Prajapurpada, who belong to the Kokna tribe, have alleged that noise and vibrations are so intense that their utensils have been falling off from the shelves.

“We have been unable to sleep because the construction work goes on day and night. The vibrations are weakening our house walls. Earlier too we had complained about cracks developing on our walls. Metro officials come for inspection and leave while our complaints aren’t addressed,” said Sangeeta Kharvi, housewife.

Amrita Bhattacharjee, member of Aarey Conservation Group, who visited the site, said a ramp is being built for the entry of rakes into the car shed, which is causing inconvenience to the locals.

“When the CM has stopped the work, and there are talks for an alternate site to be considered for the car shed, what is the purpose of building this ramp? The work needs to stop immediately,” said Bhattacharjee.

While CM’s office was unavailable for comments, spokesperson for MMRCL said that work at Aarey had stopped.

“As per govt letter, the work at Metro car shed site at Aarey Milk Colony has been stopped since November 29. All works of Mumbai Metro-3 are carried out by following a stringent safety protocol,” said the spokesperson for MMRCL.

In 2018, a number of homes in Prajapurpada were demolished as work began on the Metro-3 car shed. Of the 70 houses that used to be at Prajapurpada, only 10-15 remain.

The tribal residents of Prajapurpada moved court and demanded rehabilitation. Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) policy gives special status to indigenous people by providing them with alternative land.