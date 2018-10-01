Abandoned 4-year-old Thane girl doesn’t know own name, keeps asking for mother

Three days after the Thane Police found an abandoned four-year-old girl with her hands tied near the city’s railway station, they are yet to locate her parents.

A police officer said the girl who is now under the care of doctors at the Civil Hospital, has been constantly asking for her mother and recalls that she lived in a hut. CCTV footage of the area where she was abandoned shows a woman, suspected to be her step-mother, dropping her off.

With no relative or family member coming forward to claim her, police have begun circulating her photograph on several WhatsApp groups in the hope that someone will recognise her.

“The girl’s hands were tied with a dupatta. We are trying to check CCTV footage but are not able to trace her relatives or family. We saw a woman dropping her off to the place where she was found. We suspect that the woman must be a step mother. The girl is not able to talk much apart from saying she wants to go to her mother. She said her mother had tied her. She spoke in Marathi, and only mentioned a hut when we asked about her home,” said a police officer.

Dr Vijay Bhandari of Thane Civil Hospital said the girl, who does not know her name, has not been assaulted.

“We don’t know her name and call her by any name like Dolly, as she does not know her name. The girl only has a small injury on her leg due to a fall and some minor bruises on her hand. There are no signs of assault. She speaks and understands Hindi and Marathi and keeps saying ‘Mummy kade jaychay’ [I want to go to my mother]. We have told her that her mother has gone to meet her grandmother and she will come to pick her up when she returns,” said Dr Vijay Bhandari of Thane Civil Hospital.

“She is happy and settled in the hospital and apart from occasionally remembering her mother, does not cry much. She does not eat by her hand and we have to feed her,” Bhandari added.

