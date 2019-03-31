Accused missing for past 25 years arrested

Crime branch officers on Friday arrested a 55-year-old man, who was announced a proclaimed offender by a city court in an extortion case 25 years ago.

According to crime branch officers, Vivek alias Vicky Narayan Rukayya had hurled abuses at a video parlour owner in Jogeshwari and demanded money from him in 1991. He was subsequently arrested and then let out on bail in a few months.

However, he never attended the trial in the court and was announced a proclaimed offender in 1994.

He kept changing his locations to evade arrest.

“Based on a tip off, we received fresh information on the suspect and nabbed him from Bhayander (East) on Friday. During interrogation, Rukayya had initially refuted the charges against him but later confessed to the crime,” said Arun Pokharkar, police inspector, unit 8.

He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and then produced in court. The court has sent Rukayya to judicial custody.

1993 assault, robbery case: 46-year-old held

The crime branch unit 10 on Friday arrested a 46-year-old man, who had been booked in an assault and robbery case in 1993. Ayub alias Usman Abdul Jabbar Sayyad, who had previously been booked for murder and obstructing a police servant, was arrested at Kevni Pada in Jogeshwari (West).

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 03:55 IST