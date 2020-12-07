Active Covid-19 cases in Mumbai’s western suburbs remain high

mumbai

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 01:06 IST

Although the positivity rate for Covid-19 cases in the city has witnessed a dip and number of cases is stagnant despite a projected rise in after Diwali, the western suburbs continue to record a high number of active cases. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, 48% of Mumbai’s active cases are from the western suburbs, with the highest count in Borivli, followed by Andheri, Kandivli, Malad, Goregaon, Dahisar and Bandra.

On Sunday, the city reported 786 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 286,053. There were 13 deaths reported, taking the toll to 10,896. Further, 260,285 patients have been discharged post Covid-19 treatment in Mumbai and the city’s discharge rate stands at 90.99%. There are 14,051 active cases in Mumbai and the fatality rate is 3.80%.

For the last seven months, the western suburbs contributed a significant number of the city’s active cases. The BMC attributes this to unlocking and increased testing in the westerns suburbs.

According to the civic body, the city’s daily positivity rate has gone down to around 5%, with increased testing post-Diwali.

According to the BMC data, R-Central ward, that covers Borivli, has the highest case count and number of active cases in any ward. R-Central registered 18,087 cases as of December 4, of which 1,176 are active.

Further, the top contributors to active cases remain other areas in the western suburbs, including K-West ward (Jogeshwari West, Oshiwara and Andheri West) with 1,088 active cases; R-South ward covering Kandivli, with 1,000 active cases; K-East ward (Jogeshwari East, Andheri East and Vile Parle East) having 963 active cases.

Further, other wards in the western suburbs, including P-North, which covers Malad, has 918 active cases and P-South (Goregaon) has 777 active cases. R-North, covering Dahisar, recorded 525 active cases; H-West (Dahisar, Bandra West, Santacruz West and Khar West) recorded 627 cases and H-East, covering areas like Bandra (East), Bandra Kurla Complex and Santacruz (East), has 472 active cases.

“Majority of the floating population in the city is from the western suburbs, and due to the unlocking by the government, movement of this population has increased. Due to this, the spread has remained constantly high in pockets of western suburbs,” said a ward officer.

Vishwas Shankarwar, deputy civic commissioner, said, “In the western suburbs, testing and medical facilities are in abundance, and we also have many citizens getting tested voluntarily. It is due to more testing in the western suburbs, as compared to other areas in the city that we are seeing more cases here.”

Wards covering areas like Charni Road, Marine Lines, Kalbadevi, Colaba and Churchgate have the lowest number of active cases.

One hot spot that has shown signs of drastic improvement – Dharavi – recorded only nine new Covid-19 cases on Monday. Dharavi’s tally is 3,692 cases, of which 3,361 have been discharged. “The spread of infection may be greater in the western suburbs as large trading communities reside there, with many locals travelling daily since the unlocking,” said city-based Dr Siddarth Paliwal.