Actor Pallavi Joshi loses ₹12,000 to credit card fraud

Film and television actor Pallavi Joshi has become the latest victim of credit card fraud after her account details were stolen and used for transactions worth ₹12,000 in Europe. The actress lodged an FIR with the Versova police on Saturday.

According to the police, Joshi, who lives at Seven Bungalows in Andheri (West), had her credit card in her possession on July 5, when the offence took place.

“I received five to six SMS alerts one after another. The amount deducted was in euros. I informed my bank and got my credit card blocked immediately,” Joshi said while speaking to HT. Unauthorised transactions worth ₹12,000 were done on her credit card. A preliminary probe found that the fraudsters used her card’s details to make payments for taxi trips in Europe, a police source said.

“We have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act against unknown suspects,” said Ravindra Badgujar, senior inspector of Versova police station.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 00:01 IST