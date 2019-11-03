Ad hoardings put up on incomplete deluxe toilets in Thane

mumbai

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 01:24 IST

Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) plan of constructing air-conditioned deluxe toilets across the city is facing opposition from citizens. Residents have claimed that most toilets have changed their original locations and are now occupying footpaths.

Moreover, the agencies constructing the toilets in exchange for hoarding rights have installed hoardings without completing the toilets. The tender document clearly states that the advertisement rights will be given only after completing the construction.

Some have also claimed that the city needs merely well-maintained toilets rather than air- conditioned toilets which will increase the carbon footprints.

TMC has proposed to build 51 deluxe toilets in three phases. Work of building toilets is going on at 15 spots. Work on 13 such toilets is in the final stage, said the TMC.

City-based activist Sanjeev Dutta said, “Most toilets have been shifted from their original site and are now encroaching footpaths. The toilet at Central Maidan is on the footpath. The original places are changed so that the agency has a prime locale to put up their hoarding. There is a Supreme Court order against any construction on footpaths.”

Activists also alleged that the hoardings have been put up while the toilet work is incomplete.

Activist Swapnil Mahindrakar said, “As per the tender document, the agencies constructing the toilets have put up hoardings and earning revenue from it. As per the tender document, it was mandatory that the hoarding be put up only after the construction of the toilets. There is also no clarity as to who permitted the hoardings.”

JAAG organisation has said the toilets should be solar powered as it is cost-effective.

Pradeep Indulkar, a member of JAAG, said, “This is just misuse of public money. Why does a city like Thane needs air-conditioned toilets? TMC should instead come up with energy-efficient plans such as solar-power enabled toilets.”

TMC admitted that sites of some of the toilets have changed. Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner, said, “Metro work is going on at most of the places. Moreover, in some cases there were hindrances like road-widening, no permission from the traffic department or too many of utilities on the spot selected.We had to shift the location of nine toilets. It is true that some toilets are on footpaths. But, we have built them at the end of the footpath and left space for pedestrians.”

He added that the toilets will have changing rooms and feeding rooms for women. The TMC has appointed three agencies to construct the 51 toilets. The agencies will also maintain them for 15 years from the money gained from the advertisement rights.

Charusheela Pandit, assistant municipal commissioner incharge of Swachh Bharat said, “There is a clause that the agencies should give the hoarding for advertisement after the completion of the toilets. Though the construction is funded from the revenue earned from these hoardings, so they too need funds. Our concern is to ensure the agency completes the construction of the toilet.”