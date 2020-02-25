Admission schedule for civic body’s CBSE, ICSE schools out today?

mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is likely to announce the admission schedule for its newly-opened Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) schools on Wednesday at the ‘Rising Stars’ event at Worli.

The admission process is expected to take place between February 27 and March 15 for two schools — Woolen Mill Municipal School in Dadar and Poonam Nagar Municipal School in Andheri — which were selected to become a part of the civic body’s pilot project to provide national school curricula at some of its schools.

Municipal schools currently follow the Maharashtra education board curriculum.

“Students will be able to apply online and offline and the process would be explained in an advertisement, expected to be out this week. Selections would be made on a lottery basis depending on demand and seats available,” said a BMC official.